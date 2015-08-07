Microsoft and Salesforce take a piece of Informatica

Informatica has been taken back into private hands at a price of $5.3 billion (around £3.42 billion, or AU$7.18 billion) that was part funded by Microsoft and Salesforce.

The deal, which was led by the Permira funds and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, comes 15 years after it originally went public and going back into the private sector may help it achieve its objective of becoming "a multi-billion dollar leader in all things data."

At its heart, Informatica is a data integrator that handles huge structured and unstructured data sets and the company as a whole focuses on cloud integration, big data integration, master data management tools and data security.

It isn't a surprise that Microsoft and Salesforce are on the purchase bandwagon given that both already do a fair bit of work with Informatica on data integration technology and Informatica's cloud tools are built on Amazon Web Services.

Big growth expected

At the same time as the change in status for the company, former Adobe CEO Bruce Chizen has joined the firm's board for the foreseeable future.

Data integration is a key area of growth for large numbers of firms as it can bring high value and performance at a very low cost with Informatica one company that manages to do this very successfully. As data types change and volumes continue to explode companies like Informatica are in line for some big growth.