Bill Gates recreates his high school yearbook photo

Bill Gates just completed his fourth Reddit AMA, and while his answers are definitely worth a read, we're also having a lot of fun with his photo verification.

Before starting to answer questions from Reddit users, an AMA-er must submit a photo to verify that they are, in fact, the person they claim to be.

Usually, the photo is simple: the person holds up a sign with their name on it. Not for Bill Gates, though. Not today.

Rather, he seems to have taken the verification as a bit of a challenge, and decided to recreate a photo of his teenage self from his high school yearbook, circa 1973. Even the sneakers, cap and near-ancient telephone match.

You can check out the original-vs-recreation comparison posted by Bill below.