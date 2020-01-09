US may stop sharing intelligence with countries that use Huawei tech

A US lawmaker has introduced a bill that would prevent the United States from sharing intelligence with countries that rely on Huawei's equipment for their 5G networks.

The bill was introduced by Senator Tom Cotton who strongly urged US allies to consider the consequences of dealing with Huawei when it comes to their national security in a statement, saying:

“The United States shouldn’t be sharing valuable intelligence information with countries that allow an intelligence-gathering arm of the Chinese Communist Party to operate freely within their borders. I urge our allies around the world to carefully consider the consequences of dealing with Huawei to their national interests.”

Huawei ban

The US has been the driving force behind a global campaign against the Chinese company claiming it could be used to spy on customers for Beijing. Last year, the US even placed Huawei on a trade blacklist citing national security concerns though Huawei has repeatedly to deny these allegations.

Senator Cotton's bill is the latest in a series of moves by US politicians aimed at persuading the country's allies to follow suit and ban Huawei as well. While some countries such as Australia and Japan have already decided to ban the Chinese firm's equipment from their networks, the UK and Germany have yet to make a final decision.

Britain is expected to make a decision on whether or not it will ban Huawei later this month but before then, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will discuss the firm's role in British 5G networks with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in a meeting this week.

While the trade war with the US and China has yet to be resolved, some companies such as Micron have been granted licenses to sell their products to Huawei.

Via Reuters