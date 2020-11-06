This is by far the cheapest OpenVZ VPS web hosting deal we’ve seen in 2020

VPS hosting is one of the fastest growing web hosting categories, probably due to the increasing number of tinkerers, coders and developers who want to get their hands dirty with containers and virtual machines .

We’ve managed to track down what looks like an unbeatable offer from US-based web hosting company DediPath at $10 per year recurring (yes, recurring). That’s less than a pair of Starbucks Venti Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

You can use the coupon code Halloween5020 to slash the price of all the firm's VPS plans, though. The cheapest includes one core of an Intel Xeon E5-2660 processor, 512MB RAM, 10GB SSD space, one IPv4 address (extra IPs cost $24 each) and 1Gbps uplink connection (unmetered), with servers available in Los Angeles, New Jersey, Las Vegas and Jacksonville.

Check out our list of the best email hosting services right now

We've built a list of the best dedicated hosting available

Here's our choice of the best WordPress hosting services on the market

All packages use OpenVZ, an open source version of Virtuozzo, a container-based virtualization solution for Linux (CentOS by default with Debian and Ubuntu also available as options).

DediPath also provides a rather impressive list of support features, including 99.99% guaranteed uptime, full root access, plus 24x7x365 pre-sales and technical support.

VPS (short for virtual private servers) hosting is a step up from the usual shared hosting packages and comes as a bare system, without the likes of cPanel or Plesk. You can use a VPS to run anything from a personal cloud storage to a VPN service , although it is not as simple as point and click.

Here's our list of the best managed WordPress hosting services around

Via LowEndBox

Bear in mind