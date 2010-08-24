Five rejoins Project Canvas

Channel Five has rejoined Project Canvas following its takeover by Northern & Shell.

Five dropped out of Project Canvas a matter of weeks ago, with the BBC-backed IPTV scheme proving to be too expensive for the struggling broadcaster.

However, following the takeover of Five by Richard Desmond, the decision has been taken to jump back in.

Northern & Shell Chairman, Richard Desmond, said: "Project Canvas is set to shape the future of broadcasting and open up new and exciting possibilities for viewers.

"This is important to the future of Channel Five and having an open internet-connected TV platform fits closely with our plans to bring brilliant new content and interactive services to viewers.

"We're delighted to renew Channel Five's commitment to supporting Project Canvas following a review of our digital strategy."

Back on board

The decision was inevitably welcomed by Project Canvas director Richard Halton, who welcomed the broadcaster back on board.

"Channel Five has already made a major contribution to Project Canvas and we're delighted to have them back on board," he said.

"This is great recognition of how important Canvas is to the future of television."