Staying one step ahead of the cyber-security hydra

At this moment in time, we are in an “arms race” for cyber superiority. However, there are some important differences between an arms race in the cybersphere versus the physical world: In cyberspace, any player can potentially become a superpower. The capital costs are alarmingly low, compared to funding a physical war machine. Even some of the world’s most impoverished regions proved their ability to make a global impact through cyber campaigns in 2018 — and this is one genie that is not going back in the bottle.

With regard to nation-state actors, speed has become an even more critical aspect when it comes to countering cyberattacks. The Global Threat Report data demonstrated that adversaries are moving even faster when it comes to “breakout time”, Russian adversaries for instance only take an average of 18 minutes to accomplish lateral movement within the victim environment - from where they first entered to moving through the environment.

Furthermore, there has been a notable increase in “scripting” techniques in attacks, as well as the increased use of techniques intended to hide or obscure attacker behaviours. As endpoint protection solutions are becoming increasingly adept at finding and stopping malicious behaviours, attackers are forced to incorporate stealthier measures into their tradecraft.