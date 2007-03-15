CeBIT 2007: Commodore Cxx full spec

The processor inside the Commodore XX is the quad-core Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6700

The 1980s revival continues. Among the Commodore Gaming gaming PCs is this, the top end Cxx.

And what poke! The new machine carries two DirectX 10-compatible 8800GTX Nvidia cards plus 4GB of Corsair memory. 300GB of SATA storage is also offered.

The processor is the quad-core Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6700 as also used in the Dell XPS H2C. All four cores run at 2.66GHz.

Commodore Gaming today launched a series of models across different price brackets at CeBIT. At the high end, the company is hoping to contend with Alienware and Dell's XPS systems. All the systems will be available from April.

Bala Keilman, chief of Commodore Gaming, said: "25 years ago, Commodore launched the best selling personal computer of the late 20th century, the C64, and defined the early computer games experience for millions of people worldwide.

"We are privileged and excited to bring the Commodore brand back to the gaming community. We're sure that it will deliver what gamers need and want."

The specs for the top end XX are as follows: