Samsung claims new 5G speed record

Samsung claims to have achieved a 5G speed record, achieving a transmission rate of 8.5Gbps across two devices in a lab environment.

The Korean electronics giant achieved the feat by using 800MHz of millimetre Wave (mmWave) spectrum combined with MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) technology to send a signal from its access unit to two test mobile devices.

5G speed record

The aim of the trial was to demonstrate the possibility of 5G powered by high band frequencies such as mmWave. 5G will use a mixture of low, mid and high-band spectrum, each of which offers a combination of range and capacity. mmWave delivers massive capacity over a short range, making it ideal for high bandwidth applications that require a guaranteed level of throughput.

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) broadband services in the US are powered by mmWave, with other revolutionary applications such as Virtual Reality (VR) and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) also set to benefit.

Samsung is the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturer but is also keen to extend its influence further along the supply chain with 5G – including chipsets and telecommunications equipment. It already has customers in the US and South Korea, two countries that have already launched mmWave-enabled 5G networks.

“Samsung will continue to be at the forefront in advancing 5G mmWave technology,” said Hyunho Park, Senior Vice President, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “This successful demonstration proves mmWave’s potential to deliver new kinds of business use cases and open up opportunities for mobile operators. We look forward to building on this significant technical breakthrough to fuel our continuous journey towards an innovative and vibrant mmWave ecosystem.”