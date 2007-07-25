Fujifilm reveals SLR-like 8MP compact camera

Fujfilm has launched the FinePix S8000fd prosumer camera today, alongside five other digital compact models - we'll bring you more details on these in a separate story.

The 8-megapixel Fujifilm FinePix S8000fd features a massive 18x wide angle optical zoom lens, equivalent to 27mm-486mm. It also features Fujifilm's latest Dual Image Stabilization, plus ISO settings of up to ISO6400 for shooting in near dark environments.

The SLR-style Fujifilm FinePix S8000fd also features Dual Image Stabilization, a brand new combination of mechanical sensor shift stabilisation with Fujifilm's Picture Stabilisation Technology which combines higher ISO levels and faster shutter speeds. This protects against camera shake and subject movement for total anti-blur protection.

Face detection

There's also Fujifilm's Face Detection technology, which can identify up to 10 faces in a framed scene. Once faces are identified, the FinePix S8000fd adjusts its focus and exposure accordingly to ensure the sharpness and clarity of human subjects in the picture, regardless of background.

The Fujifilm FinePix S8000fd will launch in September 2007. No UK price has been confirmed but this model will retail for $400 (£200) in the US.