Apple countersues Nokia for patent violation

The Apple and Nokia saga is clearly set to rumble to new heights as it emerged that the fruity firm has countersued the Finns.

If you can cast your mind back through the mists of time to October of this year, you'll dimly recall Nokia suing Apple for having the audacity to have a wireless connection on board (this is something everyone should pay Nokia royalties for developing, according to the Finns).

However, now Apple is claiming on its site that Nokia has stolen its ideas from the iPhone, 13 of them in fact.

Don't just steal our ideas

The details of what Nokia is alleged to have nabbed haven't been published yet, but according to Electronista, Apple's General Counsel Bruce Sewell has said that Nokia is trying to keep its market share by stealing Apple's ideas.

"Other companies must compete with us by inventing their own technologies, not just by stealing ours," he stated.

Whether Apple has as firm a case as Nokia, or whether this is a ploy to force the Finnish company to settle, we don't know. But this looks like one that's definitely going to rumble on and on.

From Apple via Engadget