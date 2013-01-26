Google aiming for leak-free Google Glass conference with strict NDAs

Booooo! Google hopes to keep news from next week's Google Glass developers' conference under wraps by requiring attendees to keep shtum.

The Glass Foundry event, taking place in New York and San Francisco next week, will give third-party developers a chance to get their hands on (or eyes on) the Augmented Reality specs for the first time.

Most observers had considered the twin events a chance to learn more about what Google had been plotting since it announced its plans for its wearable computing platform last spring.

However, Google has nixed that by requiring all attendees to sign a strict Non Disclosure Agreement (NDA), forbidding them to reveal anything they learn from the event or in testing the device.

Confidential

A copy of the document, which is geared at keeping leaks out of the baying tech media and the hands of potential rivals has been obtained, and paraphrased by the ReadWrite blog.

"Participants cannot talk to the media or post publicly about Glass without Google's written consent," the reworded document reads.

"All information provided by Google to participants, as well as their feedback, is Google's confidential information. If participants are legally required to disclose any information, they must tell Google immediately."

The document also pointed out that any photos and videos taken using the device also belong to Google, while testers will be prohibited from using Google Glass with their own Google+ account. Instead, they will be provided with a guest account that will be closely monitored by Google.

So rather than a fiesta where we learn all about what we can expect from the revolutionary Google Glass project, it seems the conference is purely for feedback purposes. If that leads to a better product when it hits the shelves in 2014, then we can't complain too much.

Via ReadWrite