What are the consequences of the great IP address sell-off?

Another good question is: Does it matter if the web loses its geography? But in actual fact, geography was never a core function of domain names. We may have region-specific web addresses now – such as .co.uk – but the internet is mostly decentralised. "Many of the dominant top-level domains historically – .com, .org and .net – have never been geographic," observes Sion Lloyd.

In short, it's the IP addresses themselves that are being sold irrespective of the domain name. The top-level domain (TLD) of a website has nothing to do with where it is hosted. "Selling IP space will not affect the naming of websites, or vice versa," says Lloyd, though he admits that there are sometimes problems.

"The only situation in which it might become an issue is if you use IP address lookups or filtering to identify and route visitors to your website, so it will be important to keep your database up to date as IPv4 addresses change hands," notes Lloyd. "This will allow you to redirect, for example, British visitors to your website to the UK rather than the US or Gambian version of the site."

This is why it is important that any IPv4 transfers are reflected in the RIPE Database, which contains information about the current holder of an address block. "There is also the risk that addresses being sold may be blacklisted for previous spamming or other network abuse, which can create issues for the new address holder," adds Axel Pawlik.

He further notes that the geographic distinctions are merely for administrative reasons. "The beauty of the internet is that it is an open network of networks that spans the entire world, and the main concern over IPv4 trading is not that the internet will lose geography, but that IPv4 remains an insufficient solution for the next billion people to come online."