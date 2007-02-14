South Koreans master the e-Valentines

Say it without flowers: The South Koreans are leading the charge for delivering messages of love online

South Koreans are opting for video messaging over the traditional chocolates and flowers this Valentines Day. The country has been enjoying a surging popularity with user generated content (UGC) websites. Daum.net - similar to YouTube - is one of the most popular.

One tech-savvy 25-year-old woman told Reuters : "My video is the only one existing in the world, and lasts longer than chocolates. It's very special."

"Young people like to propose or deliver love using a new method, not in a traditional way," said Daum.net's marketing manager Yoon Jung-ha. "They consider self-made digital content as the smart way to deliver their love."

While the South Koreans might be leading the trend, YouTube has a number of Valentines messages of its own - though probably not as imaginative as those from the South Koreans.