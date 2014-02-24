RealPlayer Cloud takes private video-sharing global

RealPlayer Cloud just went global, with the software for moving, watching and sharing videos now available around the world.

With apps on iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows 8, Kindle Fire, Roku and Chromecast, RealPlayer Cloud describes itself as the "Dropbox for video" while ignoring the fact that Dropbox is already pretty much Dropbox for video.

Details, details

Anyway, RealPlayer Cloud basically lets you upload a video to your private online locker in a one-click process, then gives you a link to share with people who can then view the video whether they have a RealPlayer Cloud account or not.

The good thing about RealPlayer Cloud is that it doesn't matter what device you or your contacts are on, because SurePlay tech automatically formats videos to fit the device type, size of screen, available bandwidth and storage space of whatever you're using.

Each account comes with 2GB of free storage - you can subscribe for more space (prices start at US$4.99, or about AU$5.55 per month) or you can refer friends to get an extra 1GB of space for everyone you sign up.