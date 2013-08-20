Bitcoin is bang on the money for German banks

Good news, digital miners - Bitcoin has been upgraded in Germany from highly unstable digital currency to highly unstable digital currency that can now be legally used for private transactions.

While the German federal ministry of finance couldn't bring itself to name Bitcoin as an actual real currency, this week it did offer up a new ruling that means companies can now use the digital coins as long as they have approval.

It is hoping that Bitcoin creation stays as a low level, because if it gets any bigger its mere unregulated presence may pose a financial risk – given how easy it can fall into the hands of fraudsters, gangsters and other unsightly human beings that end in -ers.

Via PCWorld