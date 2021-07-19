HostPapa boosts SMB reliability with UptimeMate acquisition

Web hosting and cloud service provider HostPapa has expanded its range of enterprise offerings with the acquisition of website monitoring service, UptimeMate.

HostPapa has a large customer base, including many SMBs, that will be now able to benefit from the monitoring services offered by UptimeMate.

Launched in 2019 and based in the Netherlands, UptimeMate provides website monitoring software-as-a-service directly to website owners that may not necessarily have a level of technical knowledge.

UptimeMate also helps web administrators and agencies proactively monitor their sites, including identifying broken links, invalid SSL certificates, poor website performance (including speed and mobile compatibility), HTTPS errors, as well as downtime.

Website monitoring offering

Canadain firm HostPapa has been providing web hosting and cloud services for small businesses around the world since 2006.

“We are thrilled to add the UptimeMate technology stack to our growing list of solutions to help webmasters and agencies achieve the ultimate website performance experience for their small business or agency," said Jamie Opalchuk, HostPapa Founder & CEO.

“We will offer UptimeMate as a standalone service for webmasters to monitor websites, regardless of where they are hosted. We’ll also be bundling the key features of UptimeMate into our growing portfolio of managed services, including PapaCare+. We want webmasters to know what’s happening with the performance of their websites at all times.”

UptimeMate monitoring software (Image credit: UptimeMate)

Peter Steenbergen, Co-Founder of UptimeMate, noted the acquisition is set to bring a new wave of energy to the projects HostPapa and UptimeMate are working on together.

“We are pleased to have found the right partner in HostPapa to bring our product to the next level and provide continuity to our customers,” added UptimeMate Co-Founder Frank Spin.

“We see a bright future ahead for our technology under the HostPapa umbrella and want to thank Jamie and the HostPapa team for this opportunity.”