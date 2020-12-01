Hosting provider offers dirt cheap VPN server powered by a Raspberry Pi 4

With the Raspberry Pi 4 now dishing out some serious performance, companies are rushing to find outlets for its cheap computing power.

Ikoula, a French web hosting provider has now rolled in the credit-card sized computer as part of its hosting plans.

This isn’t the first time a web host has offered users a chance to power their websites with a Raspberry Pi. Earlier this year we reported on Cambridge-based Mythic Beasts’ collaboration with the Raspberry Pi Foundation to offer hosting powered by the miniscule device.

Micro power

Ikoula lists the Raspberry Pi 4-powered plans under its Dedicated server plans. Colourfully dubbed as the ‘Micro Server’, the plans are the most basic ones offered by the company.

The company also lists several uses for its Micro Server plan including the ability to run your own mail server, a web server, or even a VPN server.

The Micro Server plan uses the 4GB Raspberry Pi 4 model powered by an ARM Cortex A72 clocked at 1.5Ghz. It costs €4.99/month and runs Raspbian by default, but you can also choose to switch to Ubuntu 20.04 for no extra charge.

(Image credit: Ikoula)

For storage the server uses a 16GB SDCard. But if you need more disk space you can get a 120GB SSD drive, which will push the price of the plan to €9.99/month.

The service uses IPv6 by default, though it does offer the option to switch to IPv4, which will cost you another €2.5/month.

We couldn’t find details about any bandwidth caps on the plan. Also on the face of it they look similarly priced to the Mythic Beasts plans.

Here are the best VPN services you can use today

Via: CNX Software