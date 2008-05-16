Creative unveils Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium range

Creative has announced the latest version of its popular X-Fi Sound Blaster sound cards – with the PCI Express Titianium.
Creative is producing two different models – the Champion and the Professional series, with the former offering an external I/O drive for easier headphone connection through the front drive bays.
The PCI Express Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium Fatal1ty range features Dolby Digital live encoding for single cable connection to home theatre systems, accelerated audio for a top gaming experience, EAX 5.0 effects and 3D positional audio.
“Audio plays a huge factor in professional gaming, where every competitive advantage can make the difference between winning and losing,” said Jonathan “Fatal1ty” Wendel, the legendary gamer whose name adorns the range.
“The Sound Blaster X-Fi Fatal1ty edition sound cards significantly enhance any professional gaming rig, enabling us to hear what we can’t see and perform at our highest level.”
Features:
- Creative X-Fi processor specifically designed for high-speed PCI Express slots in modern PCs
- X-Fi Crystalizer technology, which leverages audio algorithms to intelligently and selectively determine how to restore the highs and lows from sound effects, instruments and vocals and voices that were damaged or diminished during the MP3, AAC, game audio or other compression processes
- X-Fi CMSS-3D technology, to create virtual surround sound through speakers or headphones in games or music. In games, you hear your opponents in their exact location. With music, the sound expands so it completely surrounds you.
- Dolby Digital support for compelling 5.1 surround sound through a home theatre system
- Creative ALchemy to restore EAX and surround sound in DirectSound game titles running under Vista
- Certified UAA compliance for maximum Windows Vista compatibility
- X-RAM dedicated audio memory to boost performance in select games
- THX Certified surround sound for cinematic movie audio playback
- PowerDVD software with DTS-ES and Dolby Digital-EX decoding
- 24-bit audio quality and 109db SNR audio clarity
- ASIO recording support with latency as low as one millisecond with minimal CPU load