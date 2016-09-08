PS4 Pro woe? Maybe this redesigned PlayStation Camera will cheer you up

You might have missed it, but at the recent PlayStation Meeting Sony quietly unveiled a redesign to its PlayStation 4 Camera.

The new camera is scheduled for release on September 15, and will cost $59 (around £45 / AU$75).

Official images of the new camera haven't been revealed by Sony, but Twitter user @Wario64 managed to upload the images seen above.

Softened edges

The biggest change in the camera's design is its shape. The new camera is a cylindrical rather than rectangular affair.

No word yet on whether the camera features any upgraded internals, but we have reached out to Sony and will update this piece when they respond.

Via Polygon