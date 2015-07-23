Here are the secret Amiga prototypes that Commodore hid from the world

If the names Shadow of the Beast, Superfrog and Rainbow Islands conjure feelings of nostalgia, there's a good chance you were an Amiga gamer in the early '90s. Launched on July 23, 1985, the Amiga 1000 celebrates its 30th birthday today.

In commemoration, we've tracked down never-before-seen prototype versions of the multi-tasking powerhouse, which featured a 16/32-bit Motorola 68000 CPU (clocked at 7.09MHz), 256-512KB of RAM (expandable up to 8.5MB) and OCS graphics capable of displaying up to 640 x 512 pixels.

Dipping our hands into this rare bucket, we've also pulled out images of a D-44 Amiga development system - only 100 of which were ever made - in addition to a prototype Amiga 2000 called The Ranger, which never made it into production.

Click ahead to feast your eyes on these images. Owned by Amiga developer Dale Luck, they have been published with permission from Chris Collins, one of the organisers of the Amiga is 30 event taking place at the Computer History Museum on July 25 and 26.