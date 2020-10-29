ESET wants to keep all your work emails safe and sound

Cybersecurity firm ESET has launched a new solution to keep users of Microsoft 365 protected.

ESET Cloud Office Security promises cloud-native safeguards against malware, spam and phishing attacks, offering additional protection for Microsoft 365 cloud email by scanning all incoming and outgoing emails, along with their attachments.

According to a Gartner survey published last year, more than 84% of organizations either currently use Microsoft 365 or plan to do so in the future. As such, ESET says it is absolutely vital that this software, including its hosted email service Exchange Online, is adequately protected.

Bolstering your defenses

ESET says its new platform takes just a few minutes to set up and comes with a user-friendly console that delivers complete visibility regarding threats across the entire organization.

Its email scanning functionality not only protects against malware but also prevents unsolicited emails from becoming a drain on productivity. It also offers multitenancy support for managed service providers by integrating with ESET MSP Administrator.

Although sending and receiving emails may seem like a relatively innocuous part of office life, in reality, this provides one of the most common routes for cyberattackers to infiltrate an organization. Awareness training, so employees know which emails and attachments to avoid, alongside protections like ESET Cloud Office Security, remain extremely important.

“Almost every business across the world relies on email for communication, and yet it is one of the main attack vectors cybercriminals exploit,” Ján Brunovský, Product Manager at ESET, explained.

“We are excited to launch ESET Cloud Office Security and to provide a solution that will protect countless businesses and their most valuable interactions and data. Securing email and cloud storage is the linchpin of cybersecurity for businesses and without a strong foundation of antimalware protection, organizations are left wide open to attack. We are proud to provide a new, cutting-edge, easy-to-use solution for the broad spectrum of businesses that need to secure their cloud tools.”