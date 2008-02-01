Apple gaining ground, PC makers losing sleep

Look to see twice as many of these in homes by 2011

Apple doesn't currently control much of the world's computing market, but it's gaining ground. The chances of the company making significant headway in the industry are getting better every day.

That's according to a report from research firm Gartner, which claims Apple could easily acquire a 12 per cent US market share by 2011, doubling the company's present share. Gartner also believes Apple could double its Western European market share at the same time.

Failures to blame for Apple success?

"Apple's gains in computer market share reflect as much on the failures of the rest of the industry as on Apple's success," reads the Gartner report.

"Apple is challenging its competitors with software integration that provides ease of use and flexibility; continuous and more frequent innovation in hardware and software; and an ecosystem that focuses on interoperability across multiple devices (such as iPod and iMac cross-selling)."

Sure, these figures may not be enough to send Acer or HP into a cold sweat. But as Gartner points out, Apple is growing at a rapid rate and the company could be gearing up to enjoy its best years ever.