WD unveils external HDD with e-label tech

Western Digital has announced updates to its popular My Book Elite and Studio drives – with the latest external storage products coming with a nifty e-label that gives you important information about your files.

WD's My Books have already proven to be a hit, and the latest ranges not only bring backup and 256-bit hardware-based encryption, but also a neat e-label display.

"It utilises e-paper technology which reads like ink on paper. With the included WD SmartWare software, users can easily create a label to name their drive or remind themselves of its contents," explains WD.

"The e-label also shows available capacity and whether the drive is locked via WD SmartWare software's powerful password protection and hardware-based encryption.

Powered down

"The information on the display remains clearly visible, even when the drive is unplugged, and the customised label can be changed easily and as often as desired."

The new My Book Elite drives come in 1TB, 1.5TB and 2TB flavours, have a three-year limited warranty and are available now from £99.99 to £199.

The MyBook Studio also comes in 1TB, 1.5TB and 2TB and will cost from £119.90 to £209.90 depending on model.