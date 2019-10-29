Best portable laptop battery chargers and power banks in 2019

On this page you'll find the best portable laptop battery chargers and power banks – and each one we feature here will allow you to quickly and easily charge your laptop while on the go.

There's little worse than being away from a plug socket and finding that your laptop is rapidly running out of battery. To ensure you can keep on using the laptop without interruption, buy one of the best portable laptop battery chargers and power banks we've featured here. They come with a range of adaptors to fit most brands of laptop, and they can hold enough charge to keep your laptop running for a few more valuable hours until you get to a plug socket.

You'll want to buy a portable laptop charger that stores enough power to top up – or even recharge – your laptop’s battery when its running low. The best laptop battery charger should mean you’ll never have to frantically search for a power socket when working while traveling. It means you don't have to worry if that fancy ultra-thin laptop has a garbage battery life – as long as you have a portable battery charger with you, you can work on your laptop safe in the knowledge that you won't be stranded when your laptop's battery becomes depleted.

With these convenient devices, you can make sure you can always get your work done – no matter where you are.

Best portable laptop battery chargers and power banks at a glance:

Mophie Powerstation AC Omni 20 USB-C Poweradd Pilot Pro2 RAVPower RP-PB058 MaxOak Apple MacBook Charger Qi-Infinity Upgraded Powerbank MaxOak K2 Sandberg Powerbank 20000 RavPower AC Power Bank Dell Power Companion PW7015L

1. Mophie Powerstation AC

The highest output portable battery

Capacity: 22Ah | Outputs: 1 x AC, 1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C

100W output

USB-PD compliant to fast charge the latest iPhones

A bit pricey

With the Mophie Powerstation AC, high power output is the name of the game. This portable laptop battery charger is able to power a 15-inch MacBook Pro. Meanwhile, the USB-C port is rated at 30W with a USB-PD label, meaning its one of the few batteries capable of fast charging an iPhone X or iPhone 8.

2. Omni 20 USB-C

For when you also need a USB hub

Capacity: 20100mAh | Outputs: 2 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A | Notebook Connectors: N/A

High capacity

Lots of ports

Kind of expensive

If you have a newer laptop, and find yourself running out of juice throughout the day, the Omni 20 USB-C might be for you. Not only does it have an insanely high capacity, but it also allows charging of multiple USB-C devices simultaneously. So, if you’re working and you need to charge your Nintendo Switch and a mobile device, you go for it. Plus, the Omni 20 also serves as a USB hub, clearing out some extra storage space in your bag.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Mophie Powerstation AC

3. Poweradd Pilot Pro2

An affordable option

Capacity: 23Ah | Outputs: 1 x DC, 2 x USB | Notebook Connectors: 10

Long warranty

Tons of connectors

No Type-C connectors

The PowerAdd Pilot Pro2 doesn’t just come with 10 connectors that cover most of the laptops on the market today, but it’s backed by a two-year warranty. That means you can use the 23MAh/85Wh capacity without worry. The Pilot Pro2 is also light enough to carry around wherever you go, coming in under 560g. The only thing that holds it back is that it doesn’t have any USB-C connectors, so if you have a modern Ultrabook or MacBook, you may want to go elsewhere, otherwise you’ll have to carry a separate power supply to keep the battery charger backed up.

4. RAVPower RP-PB058

Geared towards newer notebooks

Capacity: 26.8Ah | Outputs: 1 x Type-C, 2 x Type-A | Notebook Connectors: 0

Just about the max capacity you can take on a plane

Type-C in there

Expensive

As technology marches forward, new laptops need less power to function. This is especially ture for high-end laptops like the MacBook Pro, HP Elite x2, Huawei Matebook Pro X or the Dell XPS 13. For all of these devices, and more, USB-C is king – the RAVPower uses this revolutionary connector to deliver up to 30W of power, which should be plenty for the best Ultrabooks. You can recharge it using a 30W wall charger that can also be used to power compatible laptops – very handy, indeed.

5. MaxOak Apple MacBook Charger

Ideal for those with an Apple notebook

Capacity: 36Ah | Outputs: 2 x Type-A, 1 x Type-C, DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 3

Massive capacity

Plenty of connectors

Heavy

The MaxOak MacBook Charger is a perfect example of a laptop battery charger that goes the extra mile to make sure that it matches the expectations of its audience. This portable laptop charger has all the hallmarks of an Apple device, without the logo – but that’s what those Apple stickers are for – with a matching brushed aluminum finish.

It’s the second most capacious portable laptop battery charger on this list, but its huge amount of juice comes with a catch – it carries so much power that at least one airline has outright banned it, so bear that in mind if you plan to use this charger while traveling. It’s also pretty heavy at almost 1kg and will cater to most MacBooks, but nothing else.

6. Qi-Infinity Upgraded Powerbank

Plenty of ports on offer

Capacity: 35Ah | Outputs: 4 x Type-A, DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 1

Fast-charging enabled

Great for Surface tablets

Expensive

Can't carry it on a plane

The Qi Infinity Upgraded Powerbank is the only product here that targets Microsoft’s popular Surface lineup by offering the appropriate DC output voltage. It comes with a generous five ports, four of which will let you charge other 5V devices (which includes anything from other power banks to tablets and smartphones). But, what’s really interesting here is the addition of fast charging through Qualcomm’s Qi tech. You’ll be able to charge the new MacBook as well, but no traditional laptops that rely on a 19V DC output. Just keep in mind that with a capacity of 35Ah, it might not be allowed on some airlines.

This product is only available in the US at the time of this writing. UK and australian readers, check out a fine alternative in the RAVPower RP-PB058

7. MaxOak K2

The ultimate in battery capacity

Capacity: 50Ah | Outputs: 4 x Type-A, 2 x DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 11

Highest capacity on the market

A plethora of ports

Expensive

Can't go on a plane

The K2 is the world’s second highest mountain and it is fitting – to some extent – that MaxOak named this battery after that lofty peak. After all, at 50Ah, this is the biggest battery on our list and one that is also the heaviest of the lot. It supports laptops up to 60W (3A, 20V) as well as fast-charging.

Note that it takes up to eight hours to charge the battery and that can only be achieved via a proprietary charger. Sadly, it doesn’t carry a USB Type-C connector – which makes it useless for newer laptops – and you won’t be able to lug it around on the plane (as with the previous two peripherals, the massive capacity here may mean it’s banned on some flights).

8. Sandberg Powerbank 20000

Capable, powerful battery charger

Capacity: 20Ah | Outputs: 2 x USB Type A, 1 x DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 12

Plenty of laptop connectors

Slimmer than the competition

Dedicated charger

Sandberg's Powerbank is neither the cheapest nor the most powerful around. However, it does come with a couple of features that make it a rather enticing option. It outputs a number of voltages (12V, 16V, 19V and 20V), automatically choosing the right one depending on the device which is connected.

This portable laptop battery charger also features two USB ports, and they’re hardwired to output 5V. You’re also supplied with 12 different charge tips, but if you have an Ultrabook that needs a USB Type-C port for charging, you’ll be out of luck. It also features a premium brushed aluminum finish, with bright blue LED status lights that clearly indicate the amount of juice left, or how close the battery is to full charge.

This product is only available in the UK and Australia at the time of this writing. US readers, check out a fine alternative in the MaxOak K2.

9. RavPower AC Power Bank

A charger with a unique feature

Capacity: 27Ah | Outputs: 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 0

AC power bank

100W

Can't carry on a plane

Only 2-prong

If you are looking for a versatile laptop charger, then do consider this RavPower offering. It is by far the most expensive model on our list, but this Reddot award winner carries a feature that no one has replicated till now. It has an AC output that can deliver up to 100W of power – yes, this could even power a TV if needed.

Note that you will probably need an adaptor (there’s one bundled) because the power bank can only accommodate two-prong plugs. You will be able to take it on a commercial flight, but you will not be able to recharge it via USB.

10. Dell Power Companion PW7015L

Great if you have a new Dell laptop

Capacity: 18Ah | Outputs: 2 x USB Type-A, DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 0

Relatively affordable

Extra ports available

Dell only

Dell sells the Power Companion with various battery capacities. It is more compact than the RAVPower models, and the unit looks like a Dell power brick that charges your laptop. When you're at your desk, you can daisy-chain to recharge the Power Companion and your Dell laptop by connecting your Dell charging brick to the Power Companion, and then connecting it to your notebook.

Dell's Power Companion is a far sleeker battery pack if your office relies on Dell Inspiron, Latitude, XPS or Venue laptops and tablets, with the added benefit that it has extra USB ports should you need them.