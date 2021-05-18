Apple's next M1 MacBook Pro may boast a huge upgrade

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a new MacBook Pro with an upgraded M1 chip and up to 64GB RAM - triple the amount found in current M1 Macs.

That’s according to Bloomberg, which reports that the incoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature a 10-core Apple Silicon CPU with eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficiency cores.

There will be two versions of the chip codenamed 'Jade C-Chop' and 'Jade C-Die', according to the report. While both will feature a total of 10-cores, they will be offered in either 16 or 32 GPU core variations.

While current M1 Macs top out at just 16GB RAM, the report claims that the new Apple Silicon chip will support up to 64GB RAM, which means the next MacBook could match the current Intel-powered model.

It won’t skimp on ports either, as the report doubles down on recent rumours that the new MacBook Pros will bring back back the HDMI port and SD card slot. The magnetic MagSafe technology is also expected to make a comeback, and the laptop is expected to pack a total of four Thunderbolt ports.

Apple’s new MacBook Pros, which previous rumors suggest could also feature mini-LED displays, are expected to debut as soon as this summer.

That’s might not be all Apple has planned for 2021, though. The report also claims that Apple will release a “revamped” MacBook Air at the end of the year with an improved M1 chip that boasts better performance and a nine or 10-core GPU. If previous rumors are anything to go by, the next MacBook Air will also be made available in a range of iMac-inspired colors.

However, Bloomberg notes that an “all-new’ Mac Pro is unlikely to debut until 2022, but for those after a high-powered machine, it could be worth waiting for. The report claims it will launch in 20- or 40-core versions (four or eight of those being low-power) and feature either 64 or 128-core GPUs.

Via: Engadget