You need to watch the Japanese advert for Resident Evil 4

Capcom has released a new trailer for the Resident Evil 4 remake, and it takes an unusual turn from the usual nitty-gritty horror style that the series is known for.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is set to release March 24, but before players can sink their combat knife into the highly-praised title Capcom has released a studio-ghibli-esque trailer (opens in new tab) as a final teaser for the game.

Titled “Leon and the Mysterious Village”, the trailer sees our protagonist, Leon, venture through a village filled with mysterious people he can’t understand to locate Ashley, the President of America’s daughter.

While the story is more or less the same as the game, the atmosphere is noticeably lighter than what you can expect to experience in the remake. Also, despite being very short at only 57 seconds long, we get to see one character who was the star of the show during my playthrough of the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Monster joy-ride

(Image credit: Capcom)

In my time navigating the rural Spanish landscape, infested with the Los Illuminados cult, I encountered many strange and unfamiliar creatures. However, the one that stood out to me the most had to be Los Lagos: my favorite mutated salamander.

Stuck on a wooden row boat in the middle of a huge lake, I thought that there was no escape from the watery abyss. This all changed when my beloved amphibian attempted a heroic rescue. Attaching itself to a rope, Los Lagos led me for a damp, exhilarating ride around the lake, showing me everything this disgusting place had to offer. While some may misconstrue this as an attempt by Los Lagos to drown me before swallowing me whole, I know better. I know that Los Lagos can do no wrong and that its heart was in the right place.

A happy maelstrom

Regardless of Los Lagos’ intent, my fast and furious race around the muddy lake was a welcome and much-needed change of pace. In a game as intense, gritty, and bloody as the Resident Evil 4 remake, having a good old-fashioned monster chase was a fun way to ease tensions, offering a welcome release valve for the game’s building drama.

Breaks from the quick-paced action meant my escapades in the Los Illuminados cult never felt repetitive

But this wasn’t the only moment that stood out to me. Resident Evil has plenty of moments where you can use creative skills that go beyond the likes of Leon’s knife or gun to get you through some sticky situations. I found most of the puzzles, like the original, to be easy enough to finish after one or two tries but hard enough to give you a sense of accomplishment after completing them.

These periodic breaks from the frenetic action meant my escapades in the Los Illuminados cult never felt repetitive. It led to some excellent pacing. So thank you, Los Lagos, for making my playthrough even more exciting than it already was. I will never forget your attempt to save/drown me.