You can still save nearly 50% on 12 months of PS Plus at CD Keys right now

Cyber Monday may be officially over but some great deals are still lingering. Take this fantastic Cyber Monday PS4 deal from CD Keys for example, which sees you saving nearly 50% on a 12 month PS Plus subscription. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best PS Plus prices in your region.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the absolute best time to pick up your annual PS Plus subscription – as it means that you don't have to renew your membership until next year's sale period - when it will no doubt be on sale again. And while the sales period has now ended, we're very pleased to see this discount is still on offer - but it likely won't last long, so grab it while you can.

PS Plus not only grants access to online play on PS4 and PS5, but membership also comes with a bunch of perks. For a start, you get a handful of free games each month – for both PS4 and PS5, if you've managed to nab the latter console – and the games on offer are usually pretty good. November's offering was Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Hollow Knight on PS4, with Bugsnax also available for PS5 owners. Typically PS Plus free games offer around $70/£60 of free games a month – talk about a bargain!

PS Plus 12-month membership: $59.99 $31.99 at CDKeys

Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing, plus free games each month at a discount, plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you $29 off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year. View Deal

While we advise picking up this 12 month PS Plus subscription deal, CD Keys is also offering a deal on 3 months of PS Plus membership.

PS Plus 3-month membership: $26.79 $16.09 at CD Keys

Get 3 months of unlimited online game playing, plus free games each month at a discount – plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you $10 off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year. However, we would advise, for the best deal possible, to go for the 12-month membership instead.View Deal

Not in the US? Then check out the best PS Plus prices in your region, below: