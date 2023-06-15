Twitter is being evicted from one of its main offices for not paying its rent

In the same week that reports suggested that Twitter has refused to pay its Google Cloud bills , it has now been confirmed that an eviction is on the cards for the social media company for failing to pay the rent at the office it calls home.

Having provided a letter of credit worth $968,000 in February 2020 under its pre-Musk regime, the company’s rent payments remained covered until March 2023, however payments since then have been non-existent.

Twitter’s HQ landlord, Lot 2 SBO LLC, took the matter to court in May 2023, at which point it was ruled by the judge that the Sheriff would assist in the eviction by the end of July.

Twitter fails to pay office rent

The firm's Boulder headquarters, at 3401 Bluff St, was home to around 300 employees at its height, before new and controversial CEO Elon Musk culled large numbers of the workforce. TechCrunch reckons that this now stands at around half of that, highlighting the need for a reduction in office space, though refusing to cover bills is a drastic approach to cost optimization.

Even so, with so many anti- remote working comments, the company needs to prove itself to be a good tenant in order to secure future leases.

The same report surmises that, if the aforementioned credit was provided to cover regular, fixed monthly payments, then rent for the building stands at around $27,000 per month.

The Sheriff’s office has been quiet about the ongoing case, stating that it would instead be waiting for matters to wrap up before it would disclose anything. Twitter, as ever, has also refused to comment.

Twitter’s current financial situation is nothing less than a headache, and numerous other reports of unpaid bills have been circulating in the Internet in recent months, however things could be about to change with new CEO Linda Yaccarino at the helm.