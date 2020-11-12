This powerful desktop PC is a dream machine for content creators and gamers

If you’re looking to regularly edit 4K video content or play the latest games on the highest settings, then you’re going to need to splurge for a beefy PC that can handle all of it with ease.

Colorful Technology Company Limited has come out with a desktop PC build that’s worth drooling over. Dubbed the ProMaster A1, it’s designed to meet the needs of content creators, enthusiasts, and gamers, and boasts some serious specs that are sure to make even the most die-hard enthusiast happy.

The Colorful ProMaster A1 features a 10th generation Intel Core i9-10900K 10-core, 20-thread 5.30GHz processor and a Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3080 10GB graphics card. It also packs 64GB (4x16GB) of DDR4-2666MHz memory and up to 2TB of fast NVMe SSD storage, which is plenty of power for almost any task.

The system also features Nvidia RTX Studio support to deliver next-level performance for advanced creators, and is also optimized for creative applications including Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and REDCINE-X PRO. This means that you’ll be able to render videos and work with large workflows with ease, compared to past GPUs.

Things are kept cool with a 240mm AIO cooler for silent and efficient cooling to the CPU, and it’s powered by a Segotep KL750G 80Plus PSU. The interior is also packed with soundproofing material on the front, left, and right panels to suppress noise from the inside, just so that things run whisper-quiet.

The setback of course is the price, coming in at a cool $3,499. But if you’re in the market for a pre-built PC that can handle both design work as well as gaming, then this rig is certainly one to keep an eye on.