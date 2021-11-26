These are the gaming TV deals for PS5 and Xbox you won't want to sleep on

Having a PS5 or Xbox Series X is all well and good, but what use is all that next-gen firepower without a gaming TV that can show it off with style? Thankfully, Black Friday TV deals have kicked off in earnest, and plenty of them would make great gaming TVs.

For Sony PS5 owners, Sony TVs are an obvious choice – though you'll want to stick to 2021 models like the A80J OLED (discounted to $1,399 after a $400 price cut) that actually package in HDMI 2.1 support. You shouldn't ignore sets from competing manufacturers, however, whether it's a premium LG OLED or a budget TCL TV able to meet a smaller wallet.

When it comes to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, you simply need an LG gaming TV. LG is the only TV maker yet to support Dolby Vision gaming – a feature you'll get only on Xbox consoles – and you'll want to make sure you're future-proofed for the HDR games starting to trickle into the market. But you can see all the best discounts on Black Friday gaming TVs below.

Black Friday TV deals for PS5

Sony Bravia 55-inch XR OLED TV: $1,799.99 Sony Bravia 55-inch XR OLED TV: $1,799.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - Sony's OLED TVs are some of the best out there, offering exquisite picture quality, robust sound, and a solid OS to boot. Input lag is less than 8.5ms for 4K/120Hz gameplay, too!

TCL 65-inch 5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 TCL 65-inch 5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - A large QLED display under $1,000 is extremely rare, but Best Buy's Black Friday sale has this 65-inch set from TCL down to a stunningly low price of just $699.99. You're not going to find a better deal for a big-screen QLED TV – so grab this record-low price while you can.

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796.99 at Amazon

Save $703 - This is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. Expect gorgeous images from your console, minimal input lag, VRR, and the power to make HD or 4K games look brilliant.

Samsung 75-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,699.99 Samsung 75-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,699.99 $1,699.99 at Samsung

Save $1,000 - This is the lowest price we've seen on this absolutely massive TV. This set delivers a brilliant picture with bright, bold images thanks to full array backlighting and a powerful 4K Quantum Processor plus a whopping 75-inch image. It packs in HDMI 2.1, too.

Sony 75-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,399.99 Sony 75-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,399.99 $1,049.99 at Amazon

Save $350 - One of the most popular early Black Friday TV deals is this 75-inch 4K TV from Sony that's on sale for a record-low price of $1,049.99. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony’s powerful X1 4K HDR processor – though you're making do with a 60Hz panel and won't get HDMI 2.1.

Black Friday TV deals for Xbox Series X

LG 48-inch A1 OLED TV: $1,199 LG 48-inch A1 OLED TV: $1,199 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - If you're looking for a cheaper version of the best-selling LG C1 OLED, the A1 uses the same panel with a slightly slower processor. With support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, you've got wide HDR support that can accentuate those perfect black levels – though no HDMI 2.1.

Samsung 50-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,199.99 Samsung 50-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Samsung

Save $300 - The Q80A series is the most premium of the 'non-NEO QLED' range and as you'd expect features an incredibly powerful 4K Quantum processor, full array backlighting, and an ADS panel for unparalleled viewing angles. A great mid-range gaming TV.

LG OLED G1 Series 55-inch OLED: $1,999.99 LG OLED G1 Series 55-inch OLED: $1,999.99 $1,696.99 at Amazon

Save $303 - Black Friday TV deals are going strong at Amazon, and we've spotted LG's gorgeous OLED G1 series on sale for a record-low price of $1,696.99. The G1 from LG is an outstanding OLED TV that offers excellent contrast, better brightness than we've seen before, and an impressively thin design. It's no surprise that it's on TechRadar's list of best TVs of 2021.

