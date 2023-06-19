There's a hefty reward in store for those who know about Clop ransomware links

By Craig Hale
published

The US gov is offering a cool $10 million for certain information

ID theft
Image credit: Pixabay (Image credit: Future)

A joint Cybersecurity Advisory by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a series of protective measures to help reduce the impact of attacks being carried out by the CL0P Ransomware Gang.

The long-standing ransomware group, also known as TA505, is currently targeting a vulnerability in the MOVEit file transfer software (CVE-2023-3436), and has reportedly stolen data from underlying MOVEit Transfer databases.

Now, though, there is a reward up for grabs for anybody able to draw links between the gang and foreign governments.

CL0P bounty is announced

The US State Department Rewards for Justice Program announced in a Tweet:

“Do you have info linking CL0P Ransomware Gang or any other malicious cyber actors targeting U.S. critical infrastructure to a foreign government? Send us a tip. You could be eligible for a reward.”

Read more

> The best firewalls

> Clop ransomware hackers hit a million US healthcare customers

> Clop ransomware gang admits MoveIT attack following Microsoft accusation

The US is most concerned about extortion threats, unauthorized access, and destruction relating to critical and protected infrastructure, including those used in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce or communication.

Rewards for Justice is welcoming any information via Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp, and its Tor-based tip line.

The supporting post details plans to make rewards of up to $10 million available to those able to provide “information leading to the identification or location of any person who, while acting at the direction or under the control of a foreign government, participates in malicious cyber activities against US critical infrastructure in violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA).”

It also reports that “possible relocation and rewards payments by cryptocurrency may be available to eligible sources.”

While it is not known who is behind the group, its name is believed to be derived from the Russian word ‘klop,’ which means bedbug (via Sangfor). It is also believed that CL0P was behind Tasmanian Government attacks earlier this year.

Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

See more Computing news