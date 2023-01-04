The best thing Game Freak made that isn't Pokémon is getting a remake

By Elie Gould
published

Saddle up

horses racing in front of a cheering crowd
(Image credit: Game Freak)
Audio player loading…

While Game Freak may be best known as the creator and maker of Pokémon, the developer has another beloved title. After ten years of being hidden in the attic, it’s releasing a remake of the game where you breed horses and make them race by playing solitaire. 

Don't worry if you haven’t heard of Pocket Card Jockey. Released on the 3DS and mobiles back in 2013, it never found the same audience as its pocket monster siblings. 

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On is an RPG that allows you to collect and breed horses that you race in competitions. Winning races isn’t as easy as releasing your best-looking stubby-legged horse and watching it sprint over the finish line. Through the race, you’ll be hit with solitaire quick-time events. You know, the card game. I’ve not seen much horse racing, but I assume this is how it plays out in real life. 

The remake is coming to Apple Arcade on January 20 and brings with it a transition to 3D graphics from the original’s 2D stylings. I hope it stays as adorable as the first game. 

It looks like the nuts and bolts of this new version of Pocket Card Jockey will stay the same: a single-player campaign, strategic track positioning, horse breeding, and on-track power-ups all feature. 

An intricate horse-tory  

Horse info card

(Image credit: Game Freak)

When Pockey Card Jockey first came out in 2013, it found a lot of diehard fans. Look, it turns out combining cards and horses is a potent cocktail of cute and hardline strategy. 

The game's repetitive nature reminded some of Tetris, which is always a fan favorite, while the JRPG elements made for a surprisingly engaging narrative. The only problem may have been the protagonist’s different goals. If you pick the male jockey, you aspire to inherit your father’s orange farm. However, if you play the female jockey, the end objective is for you to have kids. While there’s nothing wrong with either of these pursuits, hopefully, these binary goals will get revamped in the upcoming sequel.  

An apple a day  

For those of you who are excited about the remake, I hope you have an iPhone. Pocket Card Jockey will be exclusively for Apple Arcade and kept behind a paywall. Apple Arcade takes a monthly subscription of $4.99/ £4.99 / AUD$7.99, though it may be possible to purchase the game when it launches on January 20. 

Horses racing

(Image credit: Game Freak)

Apple Arcade membership also gets you access to a bunch of games, but it’s nothing to take for granted, especially when you tally up the price of all your subscription prices. If you’re desperate to test Pocket Card Jockey for yourself, try out Apple Arcades' first-month free trial; just remember to cancel before your time is up if you don’t want to continue your subscription. 

As it stands, this remake looks to be just as fun and addictive as the first. Hopefully, if it does well on Apple Arcade, Nintendo fans could see the solitaire horse-racing hybrid turn up on the Nintendo Switch

Elie Gould
Elie Gould
Features writer

Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming, here to write about anything new or slightly weird. Before writing for TRG, Elie studied for a Masters at Cardiff University JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending her free time filming short docs or editing the gaming section for her student publications. 


Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokemon. The video games came later, but it was the trading card game that caught her eye and led to Elie owning an extensive playing card collection (She would tell you how many are PSA 10, but she doesn’t want to get robbed). 


When it’s not Pokemon it's got to be horror. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on her list to play. This is all despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased – so horror games aren’t always the most enjoyable experience. 


But really, anything weird and wonderful is right up her street. She loves to find new games and cool indie devs. Just make sure not to ask her anything about SCP if you want to get home for dinner.

See more Gaming news