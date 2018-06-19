The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990X leaks out as a 32-core, 64-thread processor

AMD teased and benchmarked their forthcoming 32-core Ryzen Threadripper 2nd Generation processor and now it seems the chip has leaked out in full.

HKEPC claims to have gotten an exclusive look at AMD’s flagship Ryzen Threadripper 2990X processor - which, according to the Chinese publication, comes equipped with 32 cores and 64 threads running at a base clock of 3.4GHz and maximum boost clock of 4.0GHz.

Precision boost will also supposedly allow one of the 2990X’s cores to reach 4.20GHz while operating alone. Otherwise, the Ryzen Threadripper 2nd generation processor is said to come packing 16 MB of L2 and 64 MB of L3 cache.

Meanwhile, the report suggests the TDP of the chip will still be 250W to maintain compatibility with current TR4 motherboards.

Double the performance?

HKEPC also took the opportunity to overclock its Ryzen Threadripper 2990X and claims to have achieved a 4.12GHz across all cores at 1.38 volts while using a Corsair H150i liquid-cooler to prevent any meltdowns. That’s a bit slower than Intel next-generation high-end desktop CPU, which team blue promises will run overclock at 5GHz – but that’s with a chip that only features 28-cores and 56-threads.

While running with that 4.12GHz overclock, HKEPC says that the 2990X achieved a score of 6,399 points in Cinebench R15, not too far from the 7,334 point score that Intel’s 28-core part achieved on the Computex 2018 stage where it debuted.

With stock speeds, HKEPC claims the scored 6,243 points in the same benchmark, which is way better than Intel’s competing chip that yielded a score of 5912 points with stock configured settings. Comparatively, the last generation Ryzen Threadripper 1950X – when tested at launch – only achieved a 2,956 point score in Cinebench R15.

Of course, we’ll be taking all of this information on specs and performance with a grain of salt until we test the chip ourselves. Thankfully that shouldn’t be too far away with Ryzen Threadripper 2nd generation processors due to arrive in the second half of 2018.

Via Wccftech