Street Fighter 6 beta results are in, and it’s good news for PS5 players

Following the latest closed beta, a Japanese games testing collective published its Street Fighter 6 findings and showed how the new Input Delay Reduction (IDR) feature helps fix latency issues.

The second closed Street Fighter 6 beta saw this new feature in action, which was added by Capcom to decrease the lag experienced on PS5 . Kimagre Gaming’s report published on its Twitter (opens in new tab) page breaks the numbers down for us.

STREET FIGHTER 6（ストリートファイター6）CLOSED BETA TEST 2の入力遅延をPS5版で測定。いろんなパターンをやってみました。IDRはティアリングが発生するものの、基本ONの方が良さそうです。720p120hz、4k120hzは私の環境では認識されず。#inputlag#ストリートファイター6 #StreetFighter6

The same feature will be implemented on Xbox Series X|S, but Kimagre was only able to test the PS5 version.

Number punching

Street Fighter 6 is slated for a 2023 release, and Capcom has crammed plenty of new features into it to bring Street Fighter’s martial art machinations up to the standards of a modern day audience. One of these features is its anti-lag IDR feature – and judging from Kimagre’s findings, it’s a subtle but useful one for you next-gen gamers.

Tests show that the function will be most useful if you’re playing using a higher graphics resolution, allowing you to have the same high-quality visuals without having to make the sacrifice of higher latency.

According to Kimagre Gaming (via Eventhubs (opens in new tab)), turning on the IDR function can reduce lag from over 5 frames to 3.67 if you’re playing at 4K graphics resolution, and a very similar 3.68 frames if you’re playing at 1440p resolution. Although there is not a noticeable difference between the two resolutions when you switch on IDR, it does mean that the feature works as a general latency equalizer no matter which of the higher resolutions you choose to play with on your PS5.

The same can’t be said for the 1080p resolution test, which showed pretty similar results both with and without IDR turned on; there’s only .29 difference between them. Kimagre was not able to test the recently announced 120Hz display mode, which would supposedly take this lag down even further.