RIM taking to Super Bowl airwaves with BlackBerry 10 ad spot

Sometime during a breather in the crushing action of this year's Super Bowl, there will play a 30-second spot devoted entirely to BlackBerry 10.

America's biggest sporting event, taking place Sunday, Feb. 3 in New Orleans, La., will be watched by millions. What better way to promote a new OS then by (hopefully) entertaining a captive audience?

Research in Motion announced its game-day plans Friday.

"A Super Bowl commercial is a great opportunity to show the re-designed, re-engineered and re-invented BlackBerry to tens of millions of consumers on the largest advertising stage of the year," said Frank Boulben, RIM's marketing chief, in a statement.

Beyoncé or BlackBerry?

The half-a-minute advert will kick off a whole week of BB10 launch activities, the Canadian-based company said, including a marketing push on Facebook and Twitter. Viewers in both the U.S. and Canada will be able to view whatever RIM whips up.

And while Beyoncé is sure to steal the half time show, RIM hopes to cut through the Budweiser, soda and GoDaddy commercials with its tech-centric offering.

The ad will air just a few days after RIM officially unveils BlackBerry 10 and two accompanying handsets, known for now as the Z10 and X10.

With 111.3 million U.S. citizens tuning in last year (and 8.1 million Canadians), RIM is guaranteed a huge amount of exposure.

The best part of the Super Bowl are the commercials anyway, right?

How do you think RIM will advertise BlackBerry 10? Talking babies, polar bears, cavemen? Tell us what your predictions are in the comment section below.