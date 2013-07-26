3CX updates MDM to extend Android control

IP telephony firm 3CX has updated its cloud-based Mobile Device Manager (MDM) service to give small and midsized businesses (SMBs) greater control over corporate email on Android devices.

The company has equipped Version 6.3 of its MDM with AquaMail, a commercial Android email client that allows administrators to remotely push configurations to users' devices, store and delete attachments and emails (including wiping accounts if an employee leaves), and view logs.

The update also includes integration with 3CX's DroidDesktop Android app, which IT teams can use to free a smartphone's space remotely by dragging files from a desktop window that displays its interface.

Other features

MDM's existing features include mobile device management with the ability to deploy, remotely review and install apps, and monitor malware. It also allows adminstrators to remotely wipe mobile devices by sending an SMS in the absence of an internet connection.

Companies can try a fully-featured version of 3XC's Mobile Device Manager service with a free account that supports up to five devices by signing up here.