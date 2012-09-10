Instagram on the way to Windows Phone, says report

Popular photo-sharing app Instagram will be the next big-hitter to come to Microsoft's Windows Phone platform, according to reports.

The Verge has confirmed from several sources that the retro-themed application will arrive following the launch of Windows Phone 8 later this year.

Initial suspicions were raised when a promotional video for Nokia's PureMotion display technology, appeared to show Instagram as a Live Tile.

It is now thought that that Live Tile may have been the Vimeo video sharing app, but The Verge says it has confirmed separately that Instagram for Windows Phone is a goer.

Expanding its reach

Of course Instagram is now in the hands of Facebook after its billion bollar takeover deal was rubber stamped last week.

It's fair to assume that the social network is keen to ensure Instagram reaches more mobile platforms as it prepares to integrate it within its own services.

For the longest time Instagram was an iPhone and iPod touch only offering.

Earlier this year the app launched for Android which brought a massive boost to its user-base. A launch on Windows Phone, likely before the end of the year, would open the service up to yet more smartphone users.

You can see the Nokia video below. Is this Instagram? Judge for yourselves.

Via: The Verge