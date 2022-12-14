Silent Hill 2 remake developer is working on a new survival horror game

Audio player loading…

Polish game developer Bloober Team is adding to its spooky arsenal, having entered into a partnership with indie publisher Private Division to work on a brand-new horror game.

According to a recent press release (opens in new tab), an “upcoming unannounced new survival horror IP” is in development at Bloober Team, the studio behind The Medium, and is set to be published by Private Division, the publisher behind titles such as Hades and The Outer Worlds. Although the details on this new horror IP are sparse at the moment, the press release confirms that the game is “not expected to launch before calendar 2025”.

“Our next project is an exciting new survival-horror game, which will help us become a leader in the horror industry at large,” Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno said in the press release announcing the partnership.

Something wicked this way comes

(Image credit: Bloober Team)

Bloober Team is currently working on the hotly-anticipated Silent Hill 2 remake as well as the next installment in its Layers of Fear series, so it makes sense that this brand new project might be taking somewhat of a backseat until those projects are completed.

It’s also not a huge surprise to see Bloober Team’s next project will be in the same vein as its current ones, as the developer has become a known name when it comes to horror games – even if its handling of mental health topics is controversial.

This unannounced survival horror IP could be the feather in the studio’s cap should its Silent Hill 2 remake impress in 2023. And while it’s unclear exactly when Bloober Team will reveal this new game, or what it will involve, we do know that it will be a while before we get our hands on it.

