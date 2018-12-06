Securing the UK’s critical national infrastructure

A cyber-attack on CNI could possibly cause a “lights out” scenario where a carefully orchestrated attack compromises a critical mass of the UK’s infrastructure components to such a degree that the power grid is overloaded or shut down for a significant period of time. This would require a dedicated team of sophisticated attackers that are well-funded and patient. State-sponsored attacks are on the rise, and probe attacks against western nations from Russia and Iran (for example) have already tested western critical infrastructure defences.

The “mega security breach of the future” might be a combination of an attack with catastrophic intent in addition to a less obvious, passive attack. For example, a sophisticated attacker might pair a catastrophic ransomware attack that shuts off power or the telecommunications grid with a more subtle and undetected passive attack against perhaps the financial sector that destroys the integrity and utilisation of data. Any attack that disrupts a major western country to such an extent would ripple across the entire Western world.

If attackers succeed in taking down the UK power grid, there would be massive consequences from transportation to food shipping, economic transactions, telecommunication, loss of business and medical responsiveness and more. Loss of life could be high and it may take a long time to get systems up and running again.