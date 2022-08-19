Saints Row release time – here’s when you can play Volition's reboot

Audio player loading…

After nine years of waiting, Saints Row's reboot is almost here and if you're taking a trip to Santo Ileso next week, you might be wondering when exactly it'll launch.

We've spent considerable time with Volition's Saints Row reboot already, which abandons Saints Row 4's shenanigans for a more serious tone, though you can still humiliate mobsters in porta potties. While we didn't believe there's anything that'll challenge Watch Dogs or GTA 5 in our hands-on preview, we had praise for its character creator, Boss Factory, calling it a powerful tool for representation.

Now, we've learned exactly when we'll be able to play the full release. There's no early access entry here with Saints Row, each platform's releasing on the same day, August 23, but if you're hoping to know what specific time it'll be available, here's what Volition's told us.

Saints Row reboot release time

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Unlike Madden 23's release time, Saints Row doesn't have a simultaneous release time. As confirmed by Volition via Twitter, this goes live at midnight on August 23 across all time zones. So, while this means you'll be playing it a lot sooner if you live in Australia than, say, America, that keeps things simple.

Better still, if you've pre-ordered Saints Row on Xbox platforms Volition's confirmed you can pre-load it right now. If you've opted for a PlayStation version, that's not available just yet but fear not. Volition states it'll go live 48 hours before launch, so mark this down for August 21.

Saints Row's coming to most current generation consoles, skipping Nintendo Switch but arriving on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia. While Volition confirms pre-loading isn't possible "due to some technical stuff," it'll also be available on PC via the Epic Games Store, alongside last-gen editions on PS4 and Xbox One.