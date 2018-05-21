Researchers develop a way for robots to learn by watching humans

Our robot future is approaching, but there's a lot that still stands in the way of a complete machine takeover.

One issue is in how humans currently communicate with robots; a lot of data and energy goes into a robot recognizing and properly executing real-world tasks, often of the simplest nature.

But, researchers from Nvidia may have come up with a solution: have robots learn by watching humans.

Essentially, the researchers made it so its neural networks can infer what's being done in a video-fed stream of a human performing a task (in the researchers' demonstration, stacking blocks).

The robot then produces a step-by-step description of how it would execute the task, which a human can read to verify the robot will perform the task correctly. Then, the robot carries out the task.

You can watch a full breakdown of how the researchers pulled off their achievement below. This is a promising step forward in how robots and humans will work together, but let's just hope the robots don't get too smart.

Via Engadget