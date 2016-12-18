Pokemon Go is still coming to the Apple Watch, promises Niantic

Owner of an Apple smartwatch and a passionate Pokémon Go player? Don't believe the rumors that Niantic has scrapped plans to release an Apple Watch add-on for the game - the company just tweeted that a release is still on the cards.

We first got official confirmation that Pokémon Go would be coming to the Apple Watch back in September , but since then details of what we can expect to see and when we can expect to see it have been pretty thin on the ground.

In a rather prominent slot during Apple's September media event, Niantic CEO John Hanke promised that the app would be out by the end of the year - and it's getting increasingly close to the end of 2016.

Creature comforts

The radio silence we've had since September has led to speculation that Pokémon Go won't be coming to the Apple Watch after all, hence the tweet from the game's official Twitter account. Whether we'll now have to wait until 2017 for the release remains to be seen.

Based on the demo we saw in September, the Pokémon Go app for Apple Watch is going to work a lot like the Pokémon Go Plus wearable , displaying alerts when any of the critters are nearby to save you the trouble of constantly pulling your phone out.

Niantic maintains that it still has big plans for the mobile hit of 2016, including an app for Android Wear , but the studio needs to move fast, as there are plenty of other smartphone games vying for users' attention.