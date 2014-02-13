Trending
Skype notifications will sync across all your gadgets after latest update

Skype's latest update will see all your chat conversations synced across your various Skype-running phones, computers, tablets and other devices

No more thinking you've got a new chat message on your computer when what you've actually got is a chat message you already saw on your iPad. You'll also be able to see all your chat messages from any device, not just the one you used to send/receive the messages in question.

Unsynced chats have been a real bone of contention for Skype users - it seems crazy that it has only just now got round to implementing the sync as Skype tries to build its "mobile future".

Also coming soon is a cool feature that will mean you only get chat notifications on the device you're actively using at the time.

