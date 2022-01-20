Overwatch 2 delay is Bobby Kotick's fault says producer

Audio player loading…

Overwatch producer Tracy Kennedy has blamed Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick for the problems that have plagued the game and development on its sequel.

Taking to Twitter, Kennedy said that Kotick would shove random projects onto the Overwatch team, prompting them to work overtime, only for those projects to be cancelled.

This also resulted in lost development time for Overwatch 2, which would not only explain its delay but also the dearth of news surrounding it.

This comes after Kotick told GamesBeat that the decline in Activision's stock prices was mainly due to the delays of Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, rather than the sexual harassment allegations and lawsuit.

Oh wait that's right you hide behind scapegoats because you're a coward, my mistake. The entire world will remember you to be a greedy joke, and there's nothing you can do to change that. We outlasted you and we won. Byeee 👋January 19, 2022 See more

Bye bye Bobby

Kotick has been met with near constant criticism during his tenure as Activision CEO, although recently the complaints have centered around his handling of the aforementioned sexual harassment allegations.

A Wall Street Journal report even alleges that he deliberately covered up several instances of abuse within the company and once threatened to have his assistant killed.

Numerous Activision employees and members of the general public have called for Kotick to be sacked. It's now believed he could leave the company once the Microsoft acquisition is finalized, although he'll likely be given a substantial pay-out for his departure.

As for Overwatch 2, the game was announced in late 2019 and has barely been talked about since. There have been sporadic updates on things like the new character designs, but everything points to the game suffering development trouble.

Aside from the lack of a release date, release platforms haven't been confirmed either, although it's believed to at least come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.