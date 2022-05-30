One of the best Star Wars games is coming to Nintendo Switch with new DLC

Audio player loading…

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords is heading to Nintendo Switch, with a “Restored Content” expansion planned to follow.

The classic Obsidian RPG will be making its way to Nintendo Switch on June 8, as announced (opens in new tab) during this year’s Star Wars Celebration day. Developed by experienced porting studio Aspyr, it will feature resolution upgrades and performance optimizations for Nintendo’s handheld console.

The promise of an official Restored Content DLC, however, is more tantalizing to series fans. When the original game was released in 2004 after only a year of development, some of its content was hastily removed from the main game and left within its files. That missing content has since been tweaked, polished, and collected by fans into the much-loved Restored Content mod (opens in new tab), adding the missing features back into the game.

The upcoming Switch Restored Content DLC will presumably package all of that missing content into an official expansion. It’ll be the first time the content has received an official release, as well as the first time it’s been made available on console.

Some questions do remain, however. It’s unclear whether the DLC will include all of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2’s missing content, how that content will be integrated into the port, and how it compares to the fan-made mod. We can expect more details when the expansion launches sometime after the main switch port.

Mass Shadow Porter

The last few years have seen a bevy of classic Star Wars games come to the Nintendo Switch. Aspyr released a port of the first Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic in November last year, after porting Republic Commando to Switch a few months before. On top of that, it brought Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy to Switch and PS4 in 2020, and most recently ported The Force Unleashed to Nintendo’s handheld in April this year.

More Star Wars ports are likely in the works, too. Aspyr has previously said it’s interested in bringing starfighter shooter Rogue Squadron to modern hardware, suggesting it'll do so if there’s enough demand. It’s already developing the upcoming Knights of the Old Republic remake, and is publishing Beamdog’s D&D-inspired roguelike MythForce.

But this upcoming Knights of the Old Republic Switch port is different. Not only will it make a classic RPG available on a current-generation system, but could present the best version of the game to date. If the Restored Content DLC is as substantial as the fan-made mod, and has all the finesse of an official development, then it could show The Sith Lords like it’s never been shown before.