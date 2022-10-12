Nvidia lists games that support DLSS 3 – and RTX 4090 buyers may be disappointed

Audio player loading…

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 GPU has just hit the shelves, and Team Green has let us know which games will initially support the fresh take on its frame rate boosting tech, DLSS 3.

As noted in a blog post (opens in new tab) from Nvidia (highlighted by VideoCardz (opens in new tab)), the games that’ll use DLSS 3 right off the bat are Super People (a battle royale in early access on Steam), Loopmancer, and Justice: Fuyun Court.

So nothing really exciting there, but there are some bigger names about to get the DLSS 3 treatment imminently, and that includes Microsoft Flight Simulator for which the tech lands on October 17.

There’s also A Plague Tale: Requiem, which gets DLSS 3 on the following day, October 18, and then F1 2022 - which hasn’t got a firm date, but Nvidia says that the update is coming “soon” (presumably later this month).

While on the topic of the frame rate boosting feature, there are also a bunch of games that are getting new DLSS 2 support (remember, DLSS 3 is only for RTX 4000 graphics cards). Here’s the full list of those, which includes Gotham Knights (when it arrives on October 21):

Dakar Desert Rally

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Blind Fate: Edo no Yami

Broken Pieces

Destroy All Humans! 2

Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary

Scathe

SCP: Secret Files

PC Building Simulator 2

The Last Oricru (Out on October 13)

Batora: Lost Haven (Out on October 20)

Gotham Knights (Out on October 21)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Out on October 27)

Analysis: Thin on the ground so far...

That isn’t many games with DLSS 3 support out of the gate, of course. It looks like there may only be six titles this month in total, assuming F1 22 support is coming for later in October.

There’s a good deal more in the pipeline, mind, and Nvidia has let us know that there are 35 games and apps that are getting DLSS 3 support down the line, with more to come on top of that no doubt. Cyberpunk 2077 is a high-profile game which is set for DLSS 3 support, but there’s no mention of it coming soon in this blog post, so we may have to wait a while for that yet (though it has already been seen in preview testing, of course).

As Nvidia also reminded us, while DLSS 3 is exclusive to RTX 4000 series GPUs, any game that gets support will have backwards compatibility with DLSS 2, so RTX 3000 or 2000 GPUs will still get that benefit. DLSS 3 also brings with it Nvidia Reflex support, too, for lower system lag and more responsive gaming which is really useful for the likes of competitive shooters.