Night City has never looked so cool in new look at Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

The Xbox Extended Showcase is here and our first interview shows fans an in-depth look at Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Pawel Sasko, quest director for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty showed fans a look at what we can expect from the underside of Night City. There's cyber-flamethrowing arms dealers, side quests, and the grotty black market where there's all the illegal weapons and goods you could ever want.

"Dogtown welcomes you with open arms", Pawel Sasko, quest director for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty says in an interview at the Xbox Extended showcase.

