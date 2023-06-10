New psychological horror game Reveil is a PT-style terrifying trip

By Elie Gould
published

Wake up Walter

A girl falling through space
(Image credit: Daedalic Entertainment)

Reveil is a first-person story-driven thriller that looks like it takes a page out of the infamous PT horror manual. 

The upcoming psychological horror game Reveil seems like a psychedelic trip down memory lane with mind-bending maps and never-ending corridors not all the dissimilar to PT. 

In what seems to be a mentally challenging story, players will have to solve various puzzles to unlock the clues to our protagonist, Walter Thompson's past in an effort to save his missing daughter and wife. 

The new trailer released at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase depicted uncanny rooms, mysterious forests, and a particularly unwelcoming circus. The warped reality that Walter navigates looks like it'll confuse and terrorize players until the very end. What more could you want from a PT-style horror game? 

Reveil will be comprised of five playable acts that'll take place in different locations that have been carefully designed to mess with the player's mind, with some slight nods to the themes of memory and mystery in What Remains of Edith Finch. The first-person narrative experience will also include puzzles and riddles, meaning that this game isn't a walk in the park. 

There's been no release date announced yet so while you wait, why not check out some terrifying titles found on our best horror games list or even the new psychological horror Amnesia: The Bunker?

Elie Gould
Elie Gould
Features Writer

Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming, here to write about anything new or slightly weird. Before writing for TRG, Elie studied for a Masters at Cardiff University JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs or editing the gaming section for their student publications. 


Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokémon but they've taken the natural next step in the horror genre. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on their list to play - despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased. 

See more Gaming news