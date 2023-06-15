Mortal Kombat 1 is being stress-tested next week and you could be part of it

Mortal Kombat 1's servers are being stress-tested next week and you can still register for a chance to participate. It launches on June 23 until June 26.

The server stress test for Mortal Kombat 1 will only be available on Xbox Series X and PS5 and will commence at 8am PT / 11am ET (or 4pm BST). You will not need to have an online subscription to either service to be able to play the title online. It is not available for those on PC or Nintendo Switch.

The Online Stress Test FAQ has all the details, and you can sign up here if you're interested in getting in early. Players who register their interest will be randomly selected on June 21, meaning they will get to play the upcoming game several months ahead of Mortal Kombat 1's early beta access for pre-ordering starting in August.

Warner Bros. Games has explained that the online server test is not a beta and will offer limited single-player and multiplayer activities in the three-day span. This includes 1v1 online matches as well as "limited single-player Klassic Towers mode against A.I. opponents".

Considering that this early build is playable next week, it's likely that this version of Mortal Kombat 1 will be the same iteration that debuted at Summer Games Fest last week. This means that players will likely have access to play as Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Kenshi, Liu Kang, and Kitana, with Jax, Sonya, and Kano available as Kameo fighters across two stages.

If you've been patiently waiting to get your hands on NetherRealm's latest competitive fighter then this online stress test could be the way in you've been searching for. Mortal Kombat 1 is likely to go down as one of the best fighting games of the year, and it launches at an incredibly competitive time as Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 are also in the picture.