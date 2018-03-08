Mobile Power 50 - The key women in the UK mobile industry

The 2018 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.
To celebrate International Women’s Day, we decided to take a look at the women who have influence beyond their existing roles, in addition to imbuing their businesses with their values and who we feel serve as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
Key women who featured in the Power 50 2017 list:
- Sharon White, Ofcom , CEO
- Dido Harding, TalkTalk Group, CEO
- Annie Brooks, Virgin Media, Mobile Director
- Sian Doyle, EE, Retail Director
- Amanda Lambert, Three UK, Sales Director
- Margrethe Vestager, EU Commissioner for Competition
Potential new additions to our 2018 list:
- Katie Bickerstaffe, Dixon Carphone, Chief Executive, UK & Ireland
- Sarah Edge, HMD Global , UK General Manager
- Nina Bibby, O2, CMO
- Claire Lorains, Tesco Mobile, CEO
- Shadi Haliwell, Three UK, CMO
- Katie Beaumont, Strategy Director, Samsung UK and Ireland
- Bridget Lea, Retail Director, O2
You can join the debate on the Mobile Power 50 website, where you can nominate somebody who feel serves as an inspiration to the rest of the trade - Nominate here
To make the Mobile Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen. We look for those who have influence beyond their existing roles, in addition to imbuing their businesses with their values.
Previous winners of the Mobile Power 50 person of the year
- 2017: David Dyson, CEO, Three UK
- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK
For anymore information on our Mobile Power 50 , or to get more involved in the Mobile Industry Awards please contact mark.fermor@futurenet.com