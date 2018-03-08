Mobile Power 50 - The key women in the UK mobile industry

The 2018 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, we decided to take a look at the women who have influence beyond their existing roles, in addition to imbuing their businesses with their values and who we feel serve as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

Key women who featured in the Power 50 2017 list:

Sharon White, Ofcom , CEO

Dido Harding, TalkTalk Group, CEO

Annie Brooks, Virgin Media, Mobile Director

Sian Doyle, EE, Retail Director

Amanda Lambert, Three UK, Sales Director

Margrethe Vestager, EU Commissioner for Competition

Potential new additions to our 2018 list:

Katie Bickerstaffe, Dixon Carphone, Chief Executive, UK & Ireland

Sarah Edge, HMD Global , UK General Manager

Nina Bibby, O2, CMO

Claire Lorains, Tesco Mobile, CEO

Shadi Haliwell, Three UK, CMO

Katie Beaumont, Strategy Director, Samsung UK and Ireland

Bridget Lea, Retail Director, O2

You can join the debate on the Mobile Power 50 website, where you can nominate somebody who feel serves as an inspiration to the rest of the trade - Nominate here

To make the Mobile Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen. We look for those who have influence beyond their existing roles, in addition to imbuing their businesses with their values.

Previous winners of the Mobile Power 50 person of the year

2017: David Dyson, CEO, Three UK

2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK